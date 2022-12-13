Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Holiday shipping deadlines approach for UPS, FedEx, US mail

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping. (CNN, YOUTUBE, USPS, Youtube/USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The clock is ticking to get holiday gifts delivered on time.

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping to make sure presents arrive on time.

All three delivery services have posted their holiday shipping deadlines which are almost the same as last year.

For FedEx, the last day for ground delivery is Wednesday, Dec. 14.

For the U.S. Postal Service, the last day for ground delivery is Saturday, Dec. 17.

UPS, on the other hand, suggests getting an estimate from its website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
(FILE)
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
His family said the world just lost a wonderful man who, despite his disabilities, devoted his...
‘He had a lot of life ahead of him’: Disabled dad killed in road rage shooting, police say
Hospice of the Piedmont is inviting the community to come out to its 31st Annual Memorial...
Hospice of the Piedmont hosting its 31st Annual Memorial Illumination
Sam Brinton, a nuclear engineer, was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department...
Biden official accused of stealing luggage from 2 airports no longer employed
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that Mauna Loa is no longer erupting.
USGS: Hawaiian volcanoes Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting