First candidate for Virginia’s new 54th District files paperwork

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A seat in Virginia’s House of Representatives is open after redistricting, and now one person is putting their name into the ring.

Katrina Callsen says has filed paperwork to run for the new 54th District, which covers parts of Albemarle County and Charlottesville.

“I decided to run because I think it is important to have a candidate for delegate that is focused on the future,” Callsen said.

She added that she wants to hear from the community about what they want delivered from Richmond. For her, a big focus is education.

“I am so focused on the future and protecting, having a positive future for kids. That is something that got me through my childhood, and I want to see it replicated in our community,” Callsen said. “Both my parents dropped out of high school and I saw them struggle with that for many years, and they always emphasize the value of education to create opportunities. I took that to heart.”

Callsen is vice chair of the Albemarle County School Board, and deputy city attorney for Charlottesville.

“I represent the Department of Social Services for the city, so I see a lot of the families and the needs that they have. And, honestly, a lot of it boils down to having opportunities for growth and positivity in the future,” she said.

