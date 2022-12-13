Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies

Ronnie Campbell
Ronnie Campbell(Ronnie Campbell for Delegate Facebook page)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - 24th District Delegate Ronnie Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family.

Campbell had served in the House of Delegates since 2019.

Campbell, who was a former Virginia State Trooper, represented Rockbridge County, Bath County, portions of Amherst and Augusta counties, as well as the cities of Lexington and Buena Vista in the House of Delegates.

A statement issued by his family can be found below:

Multiple Virginia leaders have released statements on Campbell’s death.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
(FILE)
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia

Latest News

According to reporting by Newsweek, Senator Mike Rounds tops the list of United States Senators...
Rounds, Thune amongst top in spending for charter flights
Third in line to the Presidency & the Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
The Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
Governor Kristi Noem wants to provide free tuition to members of the South Dakota National...
Veteran groups applaud Noem's proposed tuition benefits
The governor also says he feels the same momentum ahead of the midterms as he did before his...
Virginia Poll: Republican voters open to a Youngkin presidential run