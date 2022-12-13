Dayton Town Manager resigns

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Dayton will begin the process of looking for a new town manager this week. Town Manager Angela Lawrence submitted her resignation to the Dayton Town Council at its meeting on Monday night.

The council unanimously accepted Lawrence’s resignation after convening in a closed session, it will take effect on Friday.

“I had a significant birthday and just decided that as I look at how I want to close out my career I want to go somewhere that I know I can be the most productive and have the most positive impact,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence has been Dayton’s town manager since 2019, she said that resigning was a difficult decision that she contemplated over the last several months. She said there were a number of factors that went into her decision.

“Everybody knows that public meetings have gotten more contentious not just in the town of Dayton but all over. People are really questioning, we’re all dedicated to public administration and trying to pull the community together but it is difficult at times,” she said.

Lawrence said she also wants to be able to spend more time with her four grandchildren who she plans to move closer to. She said that it seemed like the right time for her to step away.

“Ultimately I want what’s best for the town and I think what’s best for the town is to bring some new ideas and see if we can get somebody who can help facilitate some difficult decisions and dialogues,” she said.

The resignation did not come as a surprise to Dayton’s council as Lawrence said she has discussed the possibility with town staff and leadership over the past few months.

“I’ve had conversations for a couple of months now with personnel and other committees on council as to what my needs and desires were to try to mesh with them and make it as smooth of a transition as possible,” she said.

During Lawrence’s time as town manager, she oversaw several major projects including the construction of a major stormwater drainage system and a new water treatment plant that is ongoing.

“We’ve built a really strong team. Several of our staff have grown up through the ranks and gotten certifications. We’ve built some new positions and the team is very strong, I think they’re going to do great going forward,” she said.

Lawrence said that as she moves on she will miss being in Dayton.

“I love living in this town, that’s the hardest part. I love living here, I love working with the people, it’s just a great quality of life, it’s a great pace and scale of community, I like small towns. So I’ll miss that because I am going to move on,” she said.

Dayton Mayor Cary Jackson will take on some of Lawrence’s duties beginning Friday until an interim town manager can be hired.

