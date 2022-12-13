Christmas toy drive underway for UVA Children’s Hospital patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A toy drive is underway to help patients at UVA Children’s Hospital. Operation Brady Strong Mission M&M Christmas Toy Drive is gathering donations to hand out to kids who may not get to spend the holidays at home.

“They say that the work of a child is play,” Amy Cesak with UVA Children’s Hospital said. “These toys allow them to just be kids and teens.”

The toy drive honors the life of Brady Kier, Morgan Yancey, and Maggi Peterson.

“Brady was diagnosed on his second birthday,” Bryan Kier, the father, said. “We spent two or three Christmases at UVA.”

The Kier Family understands how toy drives like this help others around the holidays.

“Stress of Christmas, finances, shopping for the family,” the father said. “It helps alleviate stress and the burden of going out and leaving Brady in the hospital.”

Kendrick Kier, Brady’s uncle, says they were doing this years ago in his mother’s kitchen.

“Some friends came by with their kids and they started taking pictures, and when it hit social media, it blew up,” he said.

It has been growing ever since.

“It started out with him just rolling up and unloading his truck. Now, he has to enlist support from a moving truck,” Cesak said. “These toys allow them to keep being kids and celebrate traditions like they would if they were outside of the hospital.”

The Kier Family wants this toy drive to continue to expand, reaching as many kids as possible.

