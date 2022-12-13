Chilly Week. Storm to Bring Some Ice and Cold Rain by Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly temperatures this week, and watching the next storm by late Wednesday through Thursday. This storm likely to bring some wintry mix (ice) to start, for parts of the region, then just a cold rain. Chilly and dry Tuesday with sunshine. Clouds gather Wednesday and late Wednesday night into Thursday morning rain arrives, but for some ice.

While mainly a cold rain across Central Virginia later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some sleet and freezing rain likely Thursday morning over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Turning to a cold rain there by Thursday afternoon and evening. At this time, those that see freezing rain, may have ice of a tenth to quarter inch on untreated and elevated surfaces. Rainfall projections range from an inch to two and a half inches across the region.

Drier and not as cold Friday, but chilly temperatures return for the weekend and currently trending dry.

Tonight: Variable clouds and cold. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Clouds thicken. Mainly dry during day, chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday night: Rain and or a wintry mix - sleet and some freezing rain. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: A cold rain east of the Blue Ridge over Central Virginia. A mix of sleet and freezing rain in the morning over the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley. Changing to all rain in the afternoon and evening. Rain exits by early Friday. Cold - Highs 35 to 40. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s.

