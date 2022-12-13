Advertise With Us
The Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission accepting applications for 2023 grant program

(wvir)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission is accepting applications for its 2023 grant program.

Applications are open to nonprofits, arts organizations, schools, businesses, and individuals. Each awarded project can receive up to $4,000.

A total of $24,000 will be awarded to different projects.

“The grants program is really our flagship program,” Grants Committee Chair Adrienne Ward said. “Every year we give funding to projects that carry out our mission, and that is to foster understanding and relationships between the residents of Charlottesville and our four Sister/Friendship cities.”

The deadline is January 13. You can find the application here.

