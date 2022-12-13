Charlottesville Area Transit testing new transit system comparable to Uber or Lyft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit hopes that more people will take the bus thanks to a grant that will make for personalized service in some neighborhoods starting next spring or summer.

A “micro transit” system will have a dry run focused on the 29 North area to the city limits, as well as the Pantops area.

According to CAT, this model will look more comparable to Uber or Lyft.

“It has a similar feel to an Uber and Lyft, but we refer to it as micro transit because it would be maintained and run and paid for by the city of Charlottesville,” Board Member Diantha McKeel said.

The micro transit will be run based on demand and people will be able to schedule rides.

The pilot test of the new transit system will be funded by a grant from the state; however, Charlottesville is also hoping to improve the whole bus system alongside the test.

“CAT just received $300,000 for improvements to bus shelters, so that’s some money to pay for it, which is great. He was also talking last night about the fact that between the city and the county, there are over 600 bus stops, and so the $300,000 would upgrade about 50 to 75 bus stops,” McKeel said.

At the end of the pilot test, the city and county will take a look at ridership to see if they want to improve and expand transit within the community.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.