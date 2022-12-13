Animal shelter in urgent mode with 241 pets for fostering and adoptions

LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is over capacity.

If you’re looking to adopt --the animal shelter needs your help to get these pets out to their next home.

41 dogs and two hundred cats are in-house with some that have been looking to get adopted for more than six months. Many are available for fostering to help decompress and transition out from shelter life before getting adopted.

The staff is doing the best they can to help everyone in their care.

“Dogs get fuller faster but we are getting cats and left and right. We are getting 3 to 5 cats every single day and they’re just not getting adopted out quick enough. We have tons of cats and kittens in foster plus here,” SVASC Outreach Coordinator Raven Loving said.

Loving also said that SVASC wants to keep with the tradition of not euthanizing any animals as they’ve done for more than five years. All pets have to be seen in person before adoption process can start.

