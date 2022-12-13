Advertise With Us
Albemarle Co. Public Safety Departments team up with Santa Claus

By Hailey Wilt
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Public Safety Departments is partnering with Santa Claus to spread some holiday cheer.

On Monday, the children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia got a big surprise.

Albemarle County Police Department teamed up with The Grinch, Santa, and his elves to spread Christmas joy.

This was just one stop of many taking part in the Santa Patrol.

