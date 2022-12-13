Albemarle Co. Public Safety Departments team up with Santa Claus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Public Safety Departments is partnering with Santa Claus to spread some holiday cheer.

On Monday, the children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia got a big surprise.

Albemarle County Public Safety Departments Team Up with Santa Claus. (WVIR)

Albemarle County Police Department teamed up with The Grinch, Santa, and his elves to spread Christmas joy.

This was just one stop of many taking part in the Santa Patrol.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.