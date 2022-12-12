Advertise With Us
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Wythe County

(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police troopers reported Monday that one person died Friday in a crash in Wythe County.

According to VSP, just after 2 p.m. on Friday, December 9, troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 about a half-mile south of C.C. Camp Road.

Investigators say a 1998 Nissan Frontier was heading north on Route 21 when it crossed the centerline and a hit a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of the Nissan, Larry H. Woods, 68, of Independence, died at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver and the passenger of the Chevrolet were transported for treatment of minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

