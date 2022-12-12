‘Touchdowns for Turkeys’ brings in 500 turkeys for BRAFB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food bank received a big donation Monday, December 12, part of which is thanks to the efforts of the University of Viriginia football team.

Every touchdown the Cavaliers scored this year translated to 10 turkeys donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

A total of 500 turkeys were donated from Kroger Mid-Atlantic as a result. The team racked up 20 touchdowns, and Kroger tacked on another 300 turkeys.

“It provides food to our families throughout the community at a time when it’s needed,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said.

“It gives me the opportunity to push the guys even harder to have an appreciation for what they can do for somebody else,” Head Coach Tony Elliott said.

McKee says this year’s event is a bit more bittersweet, and he applauded Coach Elliott and the team for the resolve to give back to the community after so much tragic loss. He also thanked Kroger for its generous donations. The combined efforts will have an immediate impact on food insecurity.

“The turkeys are going to go from the Kroger truck to our warehouse and into the hands of our partner pantries, and onto the tables of our families in the community within days,” McKee said.

