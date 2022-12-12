Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

‘Touchdowns for Turkeys’ brings in 500 turkeys for BRAFB

By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food bank received a big donation Monday, December 12, part of which is thanks to the efforts of the University of Viriginia football team.

Every touchdown the Cavaliers scored this year translated to 10 turkeys donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

A total of 500 turkeys were donated from Kroger Mid-Atlantic as a result. The team racked up 20 touchdowns, and Kroger tacked on another 300 turkeys.

“It provides food to our families throughout the community at a time when it’s needed,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said.

“It gives me the opportunity to push the guys even harder to have an appreciation for what they can do for somebody else,” Head Coach Tony Elliott said.

McKee says this year’s event is a bit more bittersweet, and he applauded Coach Elliott and the team for the resolve to give back to the community after so much tragic loss. He also thanked Kroger for its generous donations. The combined efforts will have an immediate impact on food insecurity.

“The turkeys are going to go from the Kroger truck to our warehouse and into the hands of our partner pantries, and onto the tables of our families in the community within days,” McKee said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
(FILE)
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr.
Man reported missing out of Augusta County

Latest News

These Hope Packs will ensure that every staffer or inmate gets mail during the holiday season.
Hope Packs let every inmate receive mail during the holiday season at ACRJ
Division Roads is now available by appointments only.
Luxury menswear apparel opens in Scottsville
The holidays are now in full swing, consumers should watch out for scams.
AARP alerts consumers about gift card scams
Community Climate Collaborative
C3 offers recommendations for Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan