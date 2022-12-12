Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By The Associated Press and JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, according to Travis County Jail records.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the 49-year-old Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded, or choking, in common terms.

The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. The jail records showed Beard had not yet posted bond as of Monday morning and did not indicate when he would be making an initial court appearance.

The records also did not identify an attorney for Beard.

“The university is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process,” the school said in a statement.

The second-ranked Longhorns (7-1) play Rice on Monday night.

Beard is in his second season with the Longhorns. Before that, he led Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship game.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
(FILE)
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr.
Man reported missing out of Augusta County

Latest News

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Ukraine PM urges more military aid to counter Russia attacks
Los Angeles city council member Kevin de León is seen in a physical altercation with an activist.
Fallout from Los Angeles racism scandal keeps shaking City Council
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, has gone missing while studying abroad in France.
American college student goes missing while studying abroad in France