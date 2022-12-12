Sunny and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work and school week is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures today. Conditions are expected to be seasonal the next several days. Meanwhile, we are tracking a developing system in the Rocky Mountain region. It will move across the country, bringing showers to our area later Wednesday. A cold rain, sleet and freezing rain will be possible for some locations Thursday. Skies clear for Friday into the weekend. Have great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness, pm showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Cold rain, sleet & freezing rain, High upper 30s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.