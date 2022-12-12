SELC talks energy priorities ahead of the 2023 General Assembly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Southern Environmental Law Center is emphasizing its priorities ahead of the 2023 General Assembly session in Richmond. This includes fighting back against calls to repeal the Clean Car Act that focuses on lowering emissions enacted under former-Governor Ralph Northam’s administration.

The SELC says there are currently seven pre-filed bills for state lawmakers that aim to repeal this act . These include bills to repeal the State Air Pollution Control Board’s authority to enforce such standards, as well as removing the requirement itself.

SELC says repealing the law now would be giving up before it has even started.

“Virginia has adopted the standards, but under the Clean Air Act, once you adopt them, they can’t go into effect for two years to give manufacturers time to get ready. So, they haven’t even started yet in Virginia,” Trip Pollard with SELC said Monday, December 12.

Pollard says it would be a mistake to throw out rules that tie Virginia to California’s vehicle emission standards, despite criticism.

Governor Glenn Youngkin is one of those pushing to prevent these standards from going into effect, saying: “I think it’s a complete disassociation with what real people are worried about. What Virginians and Americans are worried about is inflation, and schools, a solid education, parents being listened to and safety in their communities. Yet, here we have this Virginia legislature under Democrat rule last year forget that they work for Virginians and tie them to California. So this is a chance to reestablish Virginians making decisions for Virginians based on leaders they elect.”

He also says: “California’s out-of-touch laws have no place in our commonwealth.”

SELC says there isn’t much choice: “The Federal Clean Air Act does not give states much leeway to address tailpipe pollution. So ultimately, Virginia, like other states, has one simple choice to make: Either you follow the federal standards, or you follow the California standards. California has given special authority on the Clean Air Act to set its own standards,” Pollard said.

He says the law is more flexible for buyers than some people think.

“Our buyers are not forced to buy EVs [electric vehicles] and no one is going to take your current car away from you. The new standards also allow up to 20% of vehicles sold to be plug-in hybrids, which means they can have gas motors,” Pollard said. “If it turns out that in the 2030s, we’re falling behind pace, we can always either pull out of Clean Cars then or modify the standards.”

The General Assembly will convene January 11, 2023.

