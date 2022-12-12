Advertise With Us
Richmond set to remove last Confederate statue

WVIR Sunrise 4:30 live recording
By Hailey Wilt
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Richmond’s last remaining Confederate monument is set to come down this week.

The removal of the Gen. A.P. Hill statue should begin on Monday.

Hill’s remains have been at the site for more than 130 years. They will be reinterred at a cemetery in Culpeper.

Plans call for moving the monument to a Black history museum, though Hill’s indirect descendants want it relocated to a former Civil War battlefield.

Richmond, the onetime capital of the Confederacy, began removing its Confederate monuments in 2020 amid nationwide racial justice protests.

