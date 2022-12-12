Luxury menswear apparel opens in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Division Roads is a new online luxury apparel and footwear retailer that has opened up a flagship store in Scottsville

One of the store’s focuses is selling brands that produce quality goods, and the founder of Division Roads says he wants to provide an experience for shoppers in the Central Virginia area.

“The point of this is the products that we carry are kind of deep dives in their history to construction methods,” Division Roads Founder Jason Pecarich said. “The leather we carry can be an hour-long conversation if the customer is interested.”

Division Road is operational online Monday through Saturday. You can also stop by the physical store on Rolling Road if you book an appointment.

