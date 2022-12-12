Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

HCPS & BRAFB offering food resources during holiday break

A limited number of non-perishable food boxes will be available via curbside pickup.
A limited number of non-perishable food boxes will be available via curbside pickup.(Harrisonburg City Public Schools)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) is partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) to make a limited number of non-perishable food boxes available via curbside pickup, according to a press release sent out by the HCPS.

This will take place on Wednesday, Dec.14 from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the south parking lot of Harrisonburg High School and the bus loop between Skyline Middle/Smithland Elementary.

The HCPS Mobile Café will also be serving free lunches for children up to the age of 18 on Dec. 22 and 29 at Spotswood Mobile Home Park, Liberty Square, Harris Gardens, NENA Community Center, University Place, Meriwether Hills, Mosby Court, Deer Run, and Dutch Mill/Holly Court.

You can learn more about the Mobile Café, including a schedule, by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
(FILE)
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr.
Man reported missing out of Augusta County

Latest News

The A.P. Hill statue was the last Confederate statue owned by the city of Richmond to be removed.
WATCH: A.P. Hill statue removed in Richmond
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Wythe County
A.P. Hill statue in Richmond
Richmond set to remove last Confederate statue
Broadway Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade.
Annual Broadway Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade