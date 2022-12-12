HCPS & BRAFB offering food resources during holiday break

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) is partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) to make a limited number of non-perishable food boxes available via curbside pickup, according to a press release sent out by the HCPS.

This will take place on Wednesday, Dec.14 from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the south parking lot of Harrisonburg High School and the bus loop between Skyline Middle/Smithland Elementary.

The HCPS Mobile Café will also be serving free lunches for children up to the age of 18 on Dec. 22 and 29 at Spotswood Mobile Home Park, Liberty Square, Harris Gardens, NENA Community Center, University Place, Meriwether Hills, Mosby Court, Deer Run, and Dutch Mill/Holly Court.

You can learn more about the Mobile Café, including a schedule, by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.