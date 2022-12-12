Experts say Covid-19 isn’t the only reason to bring back the mask

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CDC is recommending people mask back up.

UVA Health says its number of COVID-19 hospitalization is relatively low and stable. However, it’s the combination of that virus, the flu, and RSV that is putting a strain on hospitals across the commonwealth.

Doctors say they’re masking up in crowded and enclosed spaces to protect themselves and others ahead of the holidays.

“While our COVID-19 census may be down, we’re seeing people hospitalized with influenza,” Doctor Costi Sifri said. “We have recently seen - although it is improving - a lot of children hospitalized with RSV, and all this is a considerable strain for our hospital.”

UVA Health says it had a total of 12 people with COVID-19 in the hospital last week, two of which were receiving treatment in the ICU.

