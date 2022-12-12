Dry Until Thursday Then Rain and Ice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A little cooler than average to start this second week of December. Remaining dry until Thursday. Tracking the progress of a cold rain and even some ice for part of the region!

Mainly a cold rain arrives across central Virginia by later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some sleet and freezing rain likely Thursday morning over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Turning to a cold rain there Thursday afternoon and evening. Rainfall projections range from an inch to two and a half inches.

Trending drier Friday and cooler for the next weekend.

Monday afternoon: Partly sunny. Light north breeze. Highs 45 to 50 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy and frosty cold. Lows in the mid 20s to 30 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mainly dry and cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: A cold rain east of the Blue Ridge over central Virginia. A mix of sleet and freezing rain in the morning over the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley. Changing to all rain in the afternoon and evening. Rain exits by early Friday. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Breezy and partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s.

Cooler this weekend and dry. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

