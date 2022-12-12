Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Dry Start to Week

Widespread Rain Thursday
By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine and cooler temperatures return for the early portion of the week. A system moving into the region will bring rain on Thursday with the possibility of wintry conditions at higher elevations.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in mid-40′s to lower 50′s. Lows in the low 30′s.

Tuesday: Mosty sunny. Highs in the high 40′s. Lows in the high 20′s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with clouds moving in. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Thursday: A cold front arrives bringing rain and a wintry mix in areas with 1-2 inches of precipitation. Highs in the low 40′s. Lows in the low 30′s.

Friday: System moves out clearing the way for a warmer afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50′s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled

Latest News

Fair Weather then Rain, Ice and Sleet
Stronger Strom System by Thursday
Fair December Weather for Now
Station App graphic
Warm Start to the Week
Stronger Storm System
Chilly Saturday with Small Rain Chances