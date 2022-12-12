Dry Start to Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine and cooler temperatures return for the early portion of the week. A system moving into the region will bring rain on Thursday with the possibility of wintry conditions at higher elevations.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in mid-40′s to lower 50′s. Lows in the low 30′s.

Tuesday: Mosty sunny. Highs in the high 40′s. Lows in the high 20′s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with clouds moving in. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Thursday: A cold front arrives bringing rain and a wintry mix in areas with 1-2 inches of precipitation. Highs in the low 40′s. Lows in the low 30′s.

Friday: System moves out clearing the way for a warmer afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50′s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.