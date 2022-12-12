Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Dog reunited with owner 1K miles away after more than 7 years apart

Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.
Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her more than a thousand miles away.

The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog, Jazzy, was just before she ran off during July 4 fireworks seven years ago.

He recently got a call from Orange County, Florida animal services. They had rescued a dog that had been abandoned in a motel room without food or water.

They scanned the dog for a microchip and were able to contact Smith. He flew to Orlando Saturday to pick up Jazzy.

Smith is now encouraging people to chip their pets.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
(FILE)
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr.
Man reported missing out of Augusta County

Latest News

PPE Products
Experts say Covid-19 isn’t the only reason to bring back the mask
(FILE)
SELC talks energy priorities ahead of the 2023 General Assembly
FILE - Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the...
Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting
Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.
High-rise homicide suspect attempts to escape, gets stuck in window, police say
Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96