C3 offers recommendations for Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan

Community Climate Collaborative
Community Climate Collaborative(wvir)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative is offering recommendations for Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan.

C3 sent a letter to Mayor Lloyd Snook and Vice Mayor Juandiego Wade. It was co-signed by more than 300 people.

The organization hopes this letter will increase community engagement throughout the Climate Action Plan process.

“Climate action is a movement that involves improving our lives in a lot of different ways,” C3 Climate Police Analyst Katie Ebinger said. “Whether that’s socially or economically, or through the environment - a lot of different categories of policies can touch on those - and so that’s where food justice and zoning come in. We have a lot of recommendations around energy efficiency.”

The climate action draft was released in November, and City Council will vote on it in January.

