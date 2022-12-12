C3 offers recommendations for Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative is offering recommendations for Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan.

C3 sent a letter to Mayor Lloyd Snook and Vice Mayor Juandiego Wade. It was co-signed by more than 300 people.

The organization hopes this letter will increase community engagement throughout the Climate Action Plan process.

“Climate action is a movement that involves improving our lives in a lot of different ways,” C3 Climate Police Analyst Katie Ebinger said. “Whether that’s socially or economically, or through the environment - a lot of different categories of policies can touch on those - and so that’s where food justice and zoning come in. We have a lot of recommendations around energy efficiency.”

The climate action draft was released in November, and City Council will vote on it in January.

