BROADWAY, Va. (WVIR) - The countdown until Christmas is on. On Sunday, the annual Broadway Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade took place to get people into the holiday spirit.

The parade featured many of the fire department’s vehicles, along with other unique rides.

There are a few more celebrations planned throughout the Shenandoah Valley to get you into the spirit. On Saturday, December 17 Verona and Craigsville will hold their respective Christmas parades. Both are set to begin at 6 p.m.

