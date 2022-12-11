Wool Factory holds annual Holiday Market

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Wool Factory held its second annual Holiday Market Sunday, December 11.

Eight Charlottesville-area vendors were on-hand with gifts and personal items, as well as food and drinks.

“People are looking for a nice, cozy affair to do on your holiday shopping, and this kind of brings a bunch of nice little vendors around together, Sophie Adams said. “It’s really just a fun test.”

Adams says today’s turnout was about 400 people, and the Wool Factory hosts similar events quarterly.

