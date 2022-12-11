Wartime Fitness helping at-risk youth and others with boxing exercises

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville gym wants to help at-risk youth through boxing and workouts.

Wartime Fitness CEO George Rivera says he made a promise to his dying sister, Gabby, to get back into coaching and helping kids.

“I kind of stopped coaching just focus on the family,” Rivera said. “I gave her my word, and that’s when we started Wartime Fitness.”

He says the program build confidence and a sense of community for people of all ages.

“When they come here, nobody judged them. Nobody looks at them a certain way. They’re not a statistic. We all family trying to help each other, you know, build that confidence,” Rivera said.

“I learned how to take everything that I’m feeling that might be negative out, like in the workplace or just in my daily life,” Athena Vanyo said. “Throw it into the punching bag, and then I always leave here feeling a lot better.”

Vanyo, a UVA student, says Rivera is adamant about volunteering to help teach other.

“Me and a couple other boxers help teach younger girls,” she said. “Basic punches, defense skills, while also working on getting exercising.”

Alijah Wyatt is an amateur boxer at Wartime Fitness. He says he couldn’t box when he was younger because his dad wanted him to focus on school.

“He wanted me to get a degree as a Black man. So, I promised him I would do that, but I also wanted to box because it’s something I’ve watched ever since I was a kid. So, stepping in here was the first time I’ve ever been in a boxing gym,” Wyatt said.

He says Rivera encourages him to help kids who are misunderstood build confidence.

“He checks report card submissions that come to school,” Wyatt said.

The gym is expanding to a new location in Charlottesville and with it hopes to become the first 24-hour boxing gym in the world. Wartime Fitness says it needs help from the community to continue reaching its goal.

