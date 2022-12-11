Advertise With Us
Warm Start to the Week

Mid-Week System to bring rain and wintry mix
Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Similar to last night, areas of the region could see an overnight, early morning rain shower. Clouds will begin to clear in the afternoon and just in time for the start of the work week. That will change with the arrival of a mid-week system passing through on Wednesday bringing with it colder temperatures, rain, and the possibility of a wintry mix.

Sunday: Morning showers, clearing out in the afternoon. Highs low 50′s. Lows in the 30′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50′s. Lows in the lower 30′s

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with evening rain. Highs in the low 40′s.

Thursday: Rain/wintry mix. Highs in the 40′s

Friday: Conditions clear for a mostly sunny day. Highs in the mid 40′s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the high 40′s

