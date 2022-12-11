Riverheads football wins 7th straight state title, beats George Wythe 49-27

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Riverheads high school football team rushed for 485 yards and seven touchdowns in winning its seventh straight state championship beating George Wythe 49-27 Saturday in Salem for the class 1 state championship.

Riverheads junior, Cayden Cash-Cook rushed 17 times for 282 yards and five touchdowns. Senior, Luke Bryant rushed ten times for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Cody Cash rushed seven times for 84 yards and quarterback Bennett Dunlap rushed twice for 16 yards. Riverheads only through one pass in the game.

Riverheads wins its 10th state title in program history. Head Coach Ray Norcross has been there for all ten titles, but this was his first as Riverheads’ head coach.

“That was a good team, shouldn’t take anything away from George Wythe.” says Norcross. “But our kids played hard and played well and we did enough to win.”

Riverheads built a 21-7 halftime lead and never trailed in the game.

“People had doubted us,” says junior running back Cayden Cook-Cash. “At the beginning of the season we lost a game and to come out here and win again, I think we proved them wrong”.

“I can’t explain it. To do it with the guys you love it feels amazing,” says senior running back Luke Bryant. “It’s a magical moment”.

Riverheads quarterback Bennett Dunlop says, “The last one (title) is always the best one. Four for me that’s so cool”.

Riverheads finishes the season with a record of 12-1.

