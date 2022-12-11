Music Resource Center holds Community Day event
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 10, the Music Resource Center held its very first community day event.
The Music Resource Center allows 6th-12th graders to attend Monday-Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm.
If offers studios, practice spaces, music lessons, digital music production lessons, dance lessons, and more.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.