Music Resource Center holds Community Day event

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 10, the Music Resource Center held its very first community day event.

The Music Resource Center allows 6th-12th graders to attend Monday-Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm.

If offers studios, practice spaces, music lessons, digital music production lessons, dance lessons, and more.

