Fair Weather then Rain, Ice and Sleet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a gloomy start to Sunday, some sun looks to peak out later in the day. Seasonable and dry until mid and late week.

Tracking a stronger storm system due in later Wednesday into Thursday. Mostly a cold rain across central Virginia. A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain expected for especially the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley.

Drying out Friday and cooling next weekend.

Sunday: Clouds to some sun. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday night: Mainly clear with patchy frost. Lows low to mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Mainly dry during the day. Highs lower 40s.

Thursday: A cold rain for most of central Virginia. Sleet and freezing rain to a cold rain across the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. Highs mid 30s to 40 degrees. Lows in the mid 30s.

Friday: Drying and partly sunny. Brisk with highs in the mid 40s to 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s.

Saturday: Cooler and partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

