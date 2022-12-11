Cake Bloom offering themed tea service to the Charlottesville community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cake and Champagne bar in Charlottesville offered a Nutcracker-themed tea service Sunday, December 11.

Cake Bloom served up towers filled with different goodies, including scones and sandwiches, along with your choice of loose-leaf tea.

“We are planning to continue a monthly service in the new year,” founder Susan Sweeney said. “Planning some other fun things around the tea with tea parties and such.”

Sweeney says she was a baker in California before moving to Charlottesville and opening Cake Bloom in September 2021.

To stay updated on their themed-tea service, here is the link to their website.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.