UVA students partner with the Office for Sustainability to reduce waste

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA students with the Zero Waste Ambassador program are sorting through compost bins every day to help keep the environment clean.

Kendall Colenbaugh is a third-year student employee for the UVA Office for Sustainability and works under the Waste Minimization Team.

“The Zero Waste Ambassadors is a cohort of 18 students right now, and each week they’re assigned today to come right here to the Halsey Hall sorting location to sort through all of the compost that is brought from the amphitheater,” Colenbaugh said.

Lela Garner is the sustainability specialist for outreach engagement in the Office of Sustainability.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen a huge uptick in interest in waste reduction activity around grounds particularly focused on composting,” Garner said. “UVA has a very ambitious waste reduction goal to reduce waste generated by 70% by 2030, according to 2010 levels.”

Garner says that since late August, they have collected around 10,000 pounds of waste.

“We will open up a bag and we’ll take a first pass at the contents to see if a majority of the items are compostable, if we’re seeing, you know, a significant amount of contamination, and from there we will individually pick up each, item check to make sure it’s compostable, and then drop it into a compost tote,” Garner said.

Zero Waste Stations are on Grounds with helpful reminders of which bin to place different kinds of trash in.

