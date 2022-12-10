Greene County Technical Education Center HVAC program receives national recognition

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, December 9, the Greene County Technical Education Center’s H-VAC program celebrated a new recognition.

The program earned national accreditation by the ESCO Institute H-VAC Excellence Standards Organization.

“Kids that are here started the program, and so to see it all the way through, it’s something to be proud of and also hope they understand the valuable trait and a skill that you can take with you when you graduate high school,” Greene County Public Schools CT Director Jess Peregoy said.

The accreditation gives students a nationally recognized credential that they can use in any state.

