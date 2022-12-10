Advertise With Us
Gloomy Saturday and Little Brighter Sunday

Small Rain Chance
Damp Start to Saturday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance passing by produced a few sprinkles and ground dampening showers overnight and to start Saturday. A light northeast breeze will lock in clouds chilly temperatures today.

Another weak weather maker will move over the region overnight with a chilly rain shower.

Clouds may break to a few peaks of sunshine later on Sunday.

Seasonable temperatures to start the new work and school week.

Tracking the progress of a stronger storm system due in overnight Wednesday into Thursday and lingering through next Friday. It will bring mainly a cold rain to central Virginia. There’s a possibility for a little wintry mix of snow and sleet for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday: Cloudy, damp and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Light northeast breeze.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. A passing sprinkle or light shower late. Lows 35 to 40 degrees.

Sunday: Cloudy to start the day. Trending partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 50 degrees. Low 30 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Rain chance late. Highs lower 40s.

Thursday: A cold rain for most of central Virginia. A wintry mix with the rain over the higher elevations and Shenandoah Valley. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

