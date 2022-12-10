Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 66, William Flemming 54
Charlottesville 81, Wilson Memorial 58
Woodberry Forest 86, Hargrave Military 77
GIRLS BASKETBALL
William Monroe 54, Madison County 29
Charlottesville 58, Wilson Memorial 39
William Flemming 49, Albemarle 27
