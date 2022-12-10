Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 66, William Flemming 54

Charlottesville 81, Wilson Memorial 58

Woodberry Forest 86, Hargrave Military 77

GIRLS BASKETBALL

William Monroe 54, Madison County 29

Charlottesville 58, Wilson Memorial 39

William Flemming 49, Albemarle 27

