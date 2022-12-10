Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 66, William Flemming 54

Charlottesville 81, Wilson Memorial 58

Woodberry Forest 86, Hargrave Military 77

GIRLS BASKETBALL

William Monroe 54, Madison County 29

Charlottesville 58, Wilson Memorial 39

William Flemming 49, Albemarle 27

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes
Sam Brunelle hosts new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes
Brunelle Beyond the Arc
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes
Riverheads High School football team
Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title
UVA Football helmet.
NCAA grants additional eligibility to UVA football players