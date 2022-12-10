Advertise With Us
Boar’s Head Resort hosting Second Annual PATA Wheelchair Open

By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting the second annual Piedmont Area Tennis Association Wheelchair Open this weekend.

On Friday, December 9, David Wagner, a professional wheelchair tennis player, held a wheelchair tennis clinic to teach participants new skills.

He says that with this sport, you are constantly learning.

“We’re learning all the time about things within our community and about things we can and cannot do, how someone does that and how someone does that, and that’s so impactful in peoples lives,” Wagner said.

The tournament is taking place all weekend and is being held at the indoor UVA courts at Boar’s Head Resort.

All are encouraged to come out and support the event.

Wheelchair Tennis
