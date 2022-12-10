Beyond the Shop is working to break the mental health stigma surrounding the Black community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to John Hopkins Medicine, African American women are more likely to experience depression and less likely to seek help.

Beyond the Shop wants Black women to feel safer, heard, and comfortable enough to open up, so it’s bringing mental health support services to a local Black hair salon.

Director of Brave Souls on Fire Myra Anderson brought the idea of the partnership to Kathy Matthew, the owner of Natre’al Hair Salon.

“We’re talking about haircuts and hope, eyebrows and encouragement, mental health support and resources, all in one place,” Anderson said.” This is a space that was created for specifically us and it’s a space where Black women can literally come in and let their hair down.”

Matthew says hair salons have always been a natural atmosphere for those intimate conversations.

“Your hair means everything whether it’s cut all the way off, whether it’s just a short cut, is an afro, is extensions. you are beautiful inside and out,” Matthew said. “Over the years people have come and gone, but one thing they always come back to tell me is they enjoyed the fact of being comfortable feeling able to open up.”

Beyond the Shop says its goal is to continue having uplifting conversation and meeting the needs of the Black Community in Charlottesville.

“[To] bring the conversation into the community and bring it into a space that has already historically felt safe for Black women, and where they already share the intimate details of their life,” Anderson said.

Beyond the Shop meets once a month at Natre’al Hair Salon, where they discuss Black mental health, self-care, and wellness.

To join, you can email Myra Anderson at bravesoulscville@yahoo.com

