ACPD warns of phone scam impersonating Albemarle County Public Safety

Albemarle County Police
By WVIR Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - ACPD is warning of a phone scam in which a caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller says there is a warrant for the arrest of the individual, due to a missed court date, but the matter can be resolved through a transfer of funds.

Two individuals have contacted ACPD to report this scam today.

Please be aware that neither the Albemarle County Police Department nor the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office will contact individuals for wire transfers.

Anyone receiving such a call should hang up and contact ACPD to report the call at 434-977-9041.

