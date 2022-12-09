Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA School of Medicine hosts annual Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude

The UVA School of Medicine is thanking families for graciously giving their loved ones’ bodies to science.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine is thanking families for graciously giving their loved ones’ bodies to science.

The “Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude” is a tradition for medical students in Charlottesville. Students and faculty invite the families of donors into their school for an event. The invitations include long letters from the students, showing their appreciation for the families, and the impact they made on their education.

Students say it allows them to pay their respects to families of the deceased while they learn how to help future patients.

“It kind of helps us see the humanity behind what we’ve been doing, and I think it’s also really wonderful for our families to see what we’ve gotten from their either husband or wife or parents,” Emma Harrison with the Anatomy Donor Convocation Ceremony Planning Committee said.

Medical students say this event is really about the families of the deceased and they are glad to organize it each year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Belmont Bridge traffic shift coming Dec. 15
Belmont Bridge traffic shift coming Dec. 15
The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA in September 2025
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes
Sam Brunelle hosts new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes
UVA Medical Center
UVA research works toward prevention of negative drug interaction
Perrone Robotics self-driving zero emissions truck
Robotic vehicles will drive UVA North Fork Research Park employees