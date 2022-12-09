UVA School of Medicine hosts annual Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine is thanking families for graciously giving their loved ones’ bodies to science.

The “Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude” is a tradition for medical students in Charlottesville. Students and faculty invite the families of donors into their school for an event. The invitations include long letters from the students, showing their appreciation for the families, and the impact they made on their education.

Students say it allows them to pay their respects to families of the deceased while they learn how to help future patients.

“It kind of helps us see the humanity behind what we’ve been doing, and I think it’s also really wonderful for our families to see what we’ve gotten from their either husband or wife or parents,” Emma Harrison with the Anatomy Donor Convocation Ceremony Planning Committee said.

Medical students say this event is really about the families of the deceased and they are glad to organize it each year.

