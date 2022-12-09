UVA research works toward prevention of negative drug interaction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research out of the University of Virginia is changing the way doctors understand a common protein.

Until now, scientists thought albumin, a transporter in the blood would respond similarly to lab models.

“Sometimes you are tying to take proteins from a horse or something else [another animal] and you are looking and saying okay it’s very very similar, and if it’s very similar than it will behave the same as human albumin,” UVA’s Dr. Wladek Minor said.

Dr. Alan Stewart is a co-author of the study at the University of St. Andrews in the United Kingdom.

“People just assume that if they do research on mice or guinea pigs it will behave the same in humans but what this this study shows is that’s not necessarily the case,” Dr. Stewart said.

This new-found knowledge can help prevent dangerous drug interactions. If you want to read more on the published findings, click here.

