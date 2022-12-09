UVA doctors warn of substituting adult medications for children’s medication amid shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flu cases are higher than normal, RSV has been on the rise, and more Coronavirus variants are developing.

Doctors are also warning parents about subbing in adult medication for children’s medication, even if they adjust the dose.

Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health says not to play doctor or pharmacist with children’s medicine.

“Adult formulations and child formulations are not always the same. If you do things like split capsules and things like that, that can be really problematic,” Dr. Sifri said.

He says it’s a good time to give this reminder, as parents may not be able to find what they usually give their sick kids.

“Amoxicillin suspension is on short supply. We’ve certainly also seen anecdotally that in certain in certain retail locations, pharmacies and drugstores and grocery stores that even Tylenol, or decongestants or other types of medications are maybe in short supply as well,” Dr. Sifri said. “I think all this is probably speaking to the fact that it’s a pretty brisk respiratory virus season right now with the combination of RSV, flu and COVID, so people are feeling it and kids are feeling it”

Dr. Sifri reassured that despite high numbers however, things are looking better than they did a few weeks ago.

“I think the total bed census across the state was 19. Now that’s very few right, but somewhat better than it was earlier where the numbers got down to eight to 10 beds across the entire state.”

Dr. Sifri added that the flu vaccine is a very good match to the strain this year, hence the current push from doctors to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

