Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Snorkeler missing after apparent shark attack off Maui

The search stopped at sundown and will continue at daybreak Friday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - The search continues for a missing woman off South Maui who apparently suffered a shark bite while she was snorkeling with her husband.

Her husband told authorities the two fought off a shark and then tried to head to shore, KHNL reported.

The woman never made it, but a snorkel set and part of a bathing suit was found.

First responders were called to Keawakapu Point just before noon on Thursday.

Witnesses tell officials the incident happened about 50 yards from shore.

The Coast Guard, county first responders and state Department of Land and Natural Resources officers are searching for the woman in the water and by air, including with a C-130 and a cutter.

Shark warning signs have been posted, closing the beach in the area.

“I mean the scary thing about it, at this stage, is there is a person just totally missing,” said beachgoer Peter Gannon, who is visiting from Canada.

State natural resources officials said there hasn’t been any other reports of sharks in the water since the incident.

The Honolulu-based Coast Guard crews are actively searching Thursday night and it reportedly will continue into Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

U.S. Senator Mark Warner.
Senator Warner reacts to Brittney Griner prisoner swap
Some pediatricians said the so-called 'tripledemic' is hitting kids especially hard.
‘Tripledemic’ strains US hospitals as much as peak COVID
University of Virginia
Attorney General Miyares appoints special counsel to review UVA shooting
Some pediatricians say the so-called “tripledemic” is hitting kids especially hard.
‘Tripledemic’ strains hospitals as much as peak COVID