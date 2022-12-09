Advertise With Us
Senator Warner reacts to Brittney Griner prisoner swap

By Hailey Wilt
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:19 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner (D-VA) weighs in on WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison.

Griner’s freedom comes in exchange for the U.S. releasing Russian arms dealer Victor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death. The Biden administration negotiated the prisoner swap.

“Vladimir Putin’s regime is barbaric. They obviously got this WNBA star, held her as a hostage for a trade, the trade took place and while I”m happy that Brittney’s coming home, there are other Americans like Paul Whelan that we still have to bring home from Russia as well,” Warner said.

Griner was arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after Russian authorities said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage.

