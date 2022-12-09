Sam Brunelle hosts new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sam Brunelle graduated from Notre Dame with a degree in communications.

Now, as a grad student at UVA, the Greene County native has a side-gig hosting her own live show from Timberwood Tap House in Charlottesville, “Beyond the Arc with Sam Brunelle.”

The show is a chance to get to know UVA student-athletes off the court in a fun and engaging way. The show debuted Thursday. The show’s first guest was UVa basketball star Kihei Clark.

“I did have fun,” said Clark. “Her questions were lively, they were good questions that didn’t have much to do with basketball”.

“I had a blast, I love doing stuff like this and getting to talk to other athletes, especially like Kihei is so much fun,” Brunelle said.

“Really the goal of the show is ‘Let’s go beyond basketball to get to know her and her student-athlete guest a little more.’ I don’t think you hear a lot about some of the topics you heard about tonight. Try to put a different take on a show and give her some broadcasting experience and take advantage of the NIL space,” Tood Goodale with Hook Sports Marketing said.

The shows are sponsored, and both host and weekly guest get paid.

“I do think it’s cool for athletes to make a little money. We are able to buy stuff we wouldn’t be able to, gifts for family members, like that, holidays coming around Christmas,” Clark said.

“We’re a piece of their puzzle too playing for them, representing the University, and they’ve been really awesome with helping us get benefits and making money off of our name, image and likeness,” Brunelle said.

For Brunelle, the show is not only a money maker, but it’s good career experience.

“It’s really good because it helps me with public speaking, it helps me with something that I want to do in the future with broadcasting. Podcasts, radio shows, we’ll see,” Brunelle said.

The shows go live every Thursday night at 6 pm from Timberwood Tap House, and the podcast is streamed on the Hook Sports Marketing Facebook page.

Brunelle’s guest next week is expected to be another player from the UVA Men’s Basketball Team.

