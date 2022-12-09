Rep. Bob Good refuses to support McCarthy for House speaker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District Republican Representative Bob Good says he will not vote for Representative Kevin McCarthy to become Speaker of the House.

“There’s nothing about his leadership or lack thereof when we were in the minority that would give you any indication he’s the right person to lead us in the fight to save the country,” Good said.

Good stated that it is time for Republicans to turn the page on Representative McCarthy and move on to other candidates.

