Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Rep. Bob Good refuses to support McCarthy for House speaker

By Hailey Wilt
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:36 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District Republican Representative Bob Good says he will not vote for Representative Kevin McCarthy to become Speaker of the House.

“There’s nothing about his leadership or lack thereof when we were in the minority that would give you any indication he’s the right person to lead us in the fight to save the country,” Good said.

Good stated that it is time for Republicans to turn the page on Representative McCarthy and move on to other candidates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

U.S. Senator Mark Warner.
Senator Warner reacts to Brittney Griner prisoner swap
University of Virginia
Attorney General Miyares appoints special counsel to review UVA shooting
UVA Lights of Love event on December 8, 2022
Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary
Albemarle County Office Building
Albemarle County launches Affordable Connectivity Bridge Program