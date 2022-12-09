New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA in September 2025

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic Sports Center. The building is designed to support all 750 student athletes competing in 27 varsity sports.

“This master plan and the Athletics Complex will be really transformational for not only athletics, but the entire student body and the university,” UVA architect Alice Raucher said.

The athletic complex will have two parts: the Football Operation Center and the Olympic Center.

“So, all the Olympic sports were originally housed in University Hall, which was demolished a couple of years ago in order to construct the two new grass practice fields for football. Those sports were then housed in temporary modular units we call the training grounds, which are great on on a temporary basis, but not for long term occupation for the student athletes,” Raucher said.

Raucher says this new Olympic Center will enhance the future of Virginia’s athletes and athletics.

“The athletics facilities here at UVA have lagged a little bit in terms of the quality relative to our peer institutions and this is going to be a huge step forward for us, Raucher said.

UVA says it is looking at completing the project by September of 2025.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.