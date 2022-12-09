Mostly Cloudy, Chilly Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds, chilly temperatures and lower chances of rain will take us through the weekend. Northeast winds will keep mostly cloudy skies across the region. There may be some breaks, at times. The rain chances have lowered, but a few spotty showers possible tonight and Saturday night into early Sunday. Daytime highs will hover in the 40s Saturday and upper 40s to near 50 Sunday. Morning lows in the 30s.

Early next week, brighter skies Monday and Tuesday. Watching a storm and stronger front, which will bring us a better chance of rain and or possibly a wintry mix late Wednesday into Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilly, stray shower, areas of fog. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 30s. Saturday night: Few showers. Lows upper 30s.

Sunday: Few AM showers, mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny, seasonable. Highs near 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, cold. Late rain and or snow. Highs low 40s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Morning wintry mix and or rain to rain. Highs low 40s. Lows low 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s.

