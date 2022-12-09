Advertise With Us
Mostly Cloudy and Chilly Through the Weekend. Lower Rain Chances

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds, chilly temperatures and lower chances of rain will take us from Friday through the weekend. Northeast winds will keep mostly cloudy skies across the region through the weekend. There may be some breaks, at times. The rain chances have lowered, but a few showers possible tonight and Saturday night into early Sunday. Daytime highs will hover in the 40s to near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Early next week, brighter skies Monday and Tuesday. Watching a storm and stronger front, which will bring us a better chance of rain by the mid to late week.

Tonight: Cloudy, stray shower - more farther south. Areas of fog. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs in the 40s to near 50. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs 40s. Lows upper 30s. Saturday night: Few showers. Lows upper 30s.

Sunday: Few Am showers, mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny, seasonable. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers late. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Rain, breezy, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s.

