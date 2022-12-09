Advertise With Us
Johnson Elementary School students start coding at a young age

Some students with Charlottesville City Schools got an early start on learning how to code.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some students with Charlottesville City Schools got an early start on learning how to code.

Johnson Elementary School participated in “Hour of Code” this past week, where every student, no matter their year, got to learn how to use computer science efficiently. Students and teachers say it’s beneficial for their future, especially when it comes to finding their interests, or even a job.

“It definitely fosters problem solving skills, critical thinking, introduces them to a lot of material to get them interested in 21st century jobs and it’s fun,” STEM educator Rebecca Covington said.

“Coding is a job, and it could be a really cool job and you can help a lot of different companies with a lot of different things,” 4th grader Maggie Barnes said.

The students said they were excited to learn more about coding each day.

