Cooler than normal weekend

Stray morning shower Sunday
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a chilly start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and cooler than normal temperatures the next few days. Mostly sunny conditions will return early next week, boosting temperatures back into the 50s. Our next chance for widespread rain will develop late Wednesday into Thursday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy & chilly, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Stray am shower, mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness, late showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

